Santa Maria Police K-9 finds meth, cocaine in vehicle's hidden compartment during traffic stop

More than $2,000 worth of illegal drugs were discovered inside a vehicle's hidden compartment after a K-9 sniffed out meth and cocaine during a DUI arrest Sunday night in Santa Maria, according to a police spokesman.
The discovery came after a a Santa Maria Police officer witnessed a white BMW traveling southbound on Blosser Road at a high rate of speed before running a red light at Cook Street at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.
The officer conducted a traffic stop near South Western Avenue and Knudsen Way, where they evaluated and arrested the driver, identified as 38-year-old Gerardo Hernandez Flores, for driving under the influence and having an outstanding warrant.
During a search of Flores after the arrest, the officer reportedly discovered Flores was in possession of $1,000 in cash and a small amount of methamphetamine, Flaa said.
At the same time, a Santa Maria Police K-9 named Rowdi began an open air sniff search around the BMW and alerted the officer to the area beneath the dashboard, where a hidden compartment was found.
The compartment allegedly contained approximately 135 individual baggies of methamphetamine and cocaine collectively weighing more than 80 grams and having a street value of about $2,300, Flaa said.
Flores was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for various charges, Flaa said, including possession of drugs for sales, driving under the influence and reckless driving. His bail was set at $250,000.