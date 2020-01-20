Santa Maria Police K-9 finds meth, cocaine in vehicle's hidden compartment during traffic stop

More than $2,000 worth of illegal drugs were discovered inside a vehicle's hidden compartment after a K-9 sniffed out meth and cocaine during a DUI arrest Sunday night in Santa Maria, according to a police spokesman.

The discovery came after a a Santa Maria Police officer witnessed a white BMW traveling southbound on Blosser Road at a high rate of speed before running a red light at Cook Street at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa.

The officer conducted a traffic stop near South Western Avenue and Knudsen Way, where they evaluated and arrested the driver, identified as 38-year-old Gerardo Hernandez Flores, for driving under the influence and having an outstanding warrant.

During a search of Flores after the arrest, the officer reportedly discovered Flores was in possession of $1,000 in cash and a small amount of methamphetamine, Flaa said.

