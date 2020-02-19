Santa Maria Police K-9 back on job after part of tail amputated following arrest

When it comes to sniffing out narcotics, Rowdi is a passive alert dog, meaning he'll sit or stand and remain calm when the scent of narcotics is detected, according to Lopez, whose job is to observe his K-9 for any physiological changes that indicate an alert.

The K-9 also apprehended a police pursuit suspect Jan. 27 as he tried to carjack a motorist at the intersection of Orcutt Road and Union Valley Parkway.

+2 Santa Maria Police K-9 finds meth, cocaine in vehicle's hidden compartment during traffic stop A police dog conducting a search of a vehicle following a DUI arrest on Sunday night allegedly revealed thousands of dollars worth of drugs inside a hidden compartment, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said.

Those are only two examples of the countless number of calls Rowdi has responded to during his time on the force, Lopez said, adding that the K-9's contribution goes far beyond finding drugs and catching bad guys.

"Dogs are a beneficial tool in preventing uses of force," Lopez said. "The mere presence of a dog helps de-escalate situations and makes our jobs easier as officers."

The Santa Maria Police Department acquired Rowdi from a breeder in the Santa Ynez Valley when he was about a year old. Rowdi's sibling, Kopi, also serves with the department.

Both Rowdi and Lopez have been on the force for approximately six years, although they've been paired together only three years.

Despite Rowdi having previous handler training, Lopez and the dog completed a 240-hour training course to certify as a team.