Santa Maria Police issue 25 citations for illegal fireworks during July 4 weekend

Santa Maria Police issued 25 citations for illegal fireworks from Thursday through Sunday and responded to more than 200 calls for fireworks on the Fourth of July, according to officials.

Most of the illegal fireworks citations were issued in the two days before the Fourth of July holiday, with 11 issued on Thursday and 11 more issued on Friday, according to Santa Maria spokesman Mark van de Kamp, who added one additional citation was issued on July 4 and two citations were given on July 5. Four citations were issued in June.

Additionally, police responded to 458 calls for service on July 4, with 202 of those as calls for illegal fireworks.

The holiday weekend marked an active one for Santa Maria Police, who responded to a total of 1,127 calls for service between Friday and Sunday night, according to Lt. Paul Van Meel.

"The activity level in general, not specifically related to fireworks, was definitely higher and busier," Van Meel said, adding more demand for service was placed on the Santa Maria Police Department than in the recent past.

Only so-called safe-and-sane fireworks, which include those that don't fly or explode, were allowed in the city during the 12-hour period of 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4. Anyone caught using illegal fireworks, or safe-and-sane fireworks outside the prescribed July 4 time period, faces a citation of up to $1,000.

The city paid $4,000 for its illegal fireworks campaign this year, which included more than 22,000 billing inserts for each utility account, TV and radio advertisements and bus posters. Every safe-and-sane fireworks vendor also was required to include a bilingual flyer with each purchase, according to van de Kamp.