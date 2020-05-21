Santa Maria Police investigation finds minor use-of-force violations in October arrest

In the video, Meza is seen sitting in a white Ford SUV before police order him out the vehicle at gunpoint and force him to lay on his stomach. Police yelled several commands before deploying pepper spray and a K-9 unit, which latched onto his leg.

Meza, who was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine at the time, appears to lift one officer off the ground, at which point the officer punches him in the head multiple times.

As part of Santa Maria Police policy, Meza was transported to be evaluated for injury at a local hospital, where medics found a puncture wound from the dog bite, Hansen said.

Meza later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor resisting arrest and DUI charges on Oct. 30, 2019, court records show.

Hansen promised a thorough review of the incident amid calls for an independent investigation and more officer training. He followed up on training, but the investigation remained within the department.

Not all such investigations reach the administrative level like this one did, said Hansen, who holds years of experience reviewing tactical incidents from his time on the Los Angeles County Sheriff's SWAT team.