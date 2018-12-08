A second shooting in two days left another man dead in Santa Maria, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward to help their investigation.
At about 1:22 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, Santa Maria Police were dispatched to the area of Thornburg Street and Enos Drive to reports of gunshots heard in the area.
Officers arrived at the 300 block of West Enos Drive and found 18-year-old Adrian Alvarez, of Santa Maria, just off the roadway. Santa Maria Fire and AMR ambulance provided aid, but Alvarez died at the scene, according to police.
Detectives from the Santa Maria Police Department have begun an investigation. Search warrants have been served at a number of locations around the city.
No arrests have been made, and police said they are not releasing any suspect information at this time.
The family of the decedent has been notified of his death.
Anyone with any information about the individuals involved in the crime are encouraged to contact the police tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. This is the seventh homicide to occur in the city of Santa Maria this year.
Santa Maria Police are also in the midst of an investigation into another fatal shooting that occurred late Thursday night at Blosser Road and West Bunny Avenue that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Bakersfield man, Vicente Medina Guerrero.
Police have not confirmed yet whether or not either of these events are gang-related but have not ruled out that possibility. No arrests have been made in connection to Guerrero's homicide.