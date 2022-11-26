Santa Maria Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a fatal shooting Friday night near Bill Libbon Elementary School.
Officers were called to the 700 block of East Meehan Street about 8:40 p.m. by a report that a man had been shot and found an unresponsive 21-year-old Santa Maria man sitting in vehicle, said Det. Sgt. Todd Logan.
Discovering the man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officers performed CPR until they were relieved by medics from Santa Maria Fire Department and AMR, Logan said.
The man was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, he said.
While patrol officers set up a perimeter, members of the Detective Bureau, Crime Lab and Unmanned Aerial Assistance Team began an investigation.
Logan said the man’s name was not being released, pending notification of next of kin, and it is unknown if the shooting was gang-related.
No arrests have been made, and Logan said detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any information about it to call the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2243, and talk to Det. Corral.