Santa Maria Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a fatal shooting Friday night near Bill Libbon Elementary School.

Officers were called to the 700 block of East Meehan Street about 8:40 p.m. by a report that a man had been shot and found an unresponsive 21-year-old Santa Maria man sitting in vehicle, said Det. Sgt. Todd Logan.

Discovering the man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officers performed CPR until they were relieved by medics from Santa Maria Fire Department and AMR, Logan said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

