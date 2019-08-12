Santa Maria Police officials are investigating a carjacking that occurred in the northeast part of the city early Saturday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East Bunny Avenue regarding a reported carjacking, a police spokesman said.
The investigation revealed the victim was approached by a group of men while seated in his vehicle, the spokesman said. The suspects demanded his property, and one man brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim.
The men took the victim's property and vehicle prior to fleeing, with some suspects fleeing on foot while another left in the victim's vehicle. The victim was not injured.
Santa Maria Police officials are requesting anyone with information on this crime call 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.