Santa Maria Police are investigating the death of a Cuyama man who arrived as a passenger in a private vehicle and died at Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday afternoon as suspicious, according to officials.

At 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Maria Police were sent to 300 W. Cook St., Fire Station No. 1, for a medical request. An adult female 911 caller reportedly sought medical attention for an adult male passenger in her vehicle.

Officers found the male passenger, identified as Cuyama resident Ricky Campbell, 69, unresponsive in the vehicle and immediately began to administer CPR, continuing until relieved by paramedics who continued lifesaving efforts.

