Santa Maria Police are investigating the death of a Cuyama man who arrived as a passenger in a private vehicle and died at Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday afternoon as suspicious, according to officials.
At 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, Santa Maria Police were sent to 300 W. Cook St., Fire Station No. 1, for a medical request. An adult female 911 caller reportedly sought medical attention for an adult male passenger in her vehicle.
Officers found the male passenger, identified as Cuyama resident Ricky Campbell, 69, unresponsive in the vehicle and immediately began to administer CPR, continuing until relieved by paramedics who continued lifesaving efforts.
Ultimately Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Santa Maria Police detectives and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene, according to Lt. Daniel Rios. Detectives took over the investigation and subsequently summoned the Santa Barbara County Sheriff Coroners Bureau to assist.
The case is being investigative and is considered a suspicious death, Rios said in a release. Detectives, with assistance from the county coroners bureau are actively looking into the circumstances that preceded the 911 call for service.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact SMPD Detective Kevin Ochoa at (805) 928–3781 ext. 2460 or the Communications Center at ext. 2277.