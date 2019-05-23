Santa Maria Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery and have asked for the public's help locating a suspect.
On Thursday around 4:50 p.m., a man entered the Bank of America at 300 Town Center East, demanded money, threatened employees and fled, a police spokesman said. The man then attempted to snatch a purse outside of the bank.
The man was described as Hispanic and in his 30s, the spokesman said. He was wearing a gray/silver "puffy" jacket, gray pants and black shoes.
No known vehicles are associated with him.
He was last between Bank of America and Macy’s, walking toward Broadway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, or 911 in the event of an actual sighting.