Santa Maria Police investigating armed carjacking on Lolita Lane

Santa Maria Police are investigating a Saturday carjacking on Lolita Lane in which a suspect took a driver's car after threatening him with a knife.
Officers responded to a call for a carjacking in 200 block of Lolita Lane shortly before midnight, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Jesus Valle.
The suspect, who has not been identified, reportedly approached the victim while in the car and held him up at knifepoint before driving away with the 2005 gray Mazda 3 sedan, Valle said.
No injuries were reported, although the victim's vehicle has not been recovered, said Valle, who added the incident is under investigation.
The carjacking occurred on a day in which the Santa Maria Police received more than 300 calls for service, including a triple stabbing that occurred 25 minutes earlier in another part of the city.
Officers investigating an armed carjacking in the 200 Block of Loleta. Serious crimes taking place near the end of a 300+ call for service day. Criminals don’t take days off even during these trying times. pic.twitter.com/VGsauBV40w
— City of Santa Maria Police Department (@SMPDHQ) June 7, 2020
Several Santa Maria residents and veterans responded to the chaotic scene in downtown Santa Maria to replace an American flag that was removed from its pole on the front lawn of City Hall during a demonstration that turned violent on Sunday.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Two people were arrested Wednesday and their vehicles were impounded by Santa Maria Police in connection to Sunday's civil unrest in which the Town Center Mall was looted and an American flag was removed from its pole in front of City Hall following a peaceful demonstration against police brutality.
Nearly all inmates at Lompoc prison's low-security Federal Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19 and most were asymptomatic, which officials believe may have contributed to the disease's spread inside the facility and calling into question whether containment measures at the facility have worked.
A former student accused Santa Maria High School officials of civil rights violations and trying to cover up a racially-charged April 2019 bullying incident in which he was allegedly assaulted by fellow teammates on a bus enroute to a varsity baseball game in April 2019.