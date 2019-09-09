A man was stabbed several times "for no apparent reason" Sunday night in northern Santa Maria while standing in a parking lot next to a food truck, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said.
Around 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 800 block of North Broadway, Lt. Terry Flaa said. After arriving, officers discovered the victim lying in the parking lot next to a food truck.
An investigation revealed the victim was standing next to the food truck when he was attacked by two men for no apparent reason, Flaa said. The suspects then fled.
You have free articles remaining.
Both suspects appeared to be Hispanic males in their late teens to early 20s, Flaa said.
The victim sustained several stab wounds and was subsequently airlifted to Cottage Hospital. As of early Monday morning, his condition was stable.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.