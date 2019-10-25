{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, in which a juvenile sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the arm at an apartment complex in the 500 block of West Morrison Ave. 

Officers arrived on scene at 5:43 p.m. and found a 17-year-old Hispanic male juvenile who had shot himself in the arm during a fight, according to Santa Maria Police Department Lt. Mark Streker. 

The juvenile has gang affiliations, according to Streker, and detectives now are trying to determine whether the fight was incited by gang activity. 

Two other suspects involved in the fight fled the scene and have not been located or identified by police, according to Streker.

Officers located the gun nearby and the juvenile suspect was treated by officers and paramedics before being transported to Marian Regional Medical Center. 

The Santa Maria Police Department isn't releasing the suspect's identity because he is under the age of 18. 

