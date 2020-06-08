Santa Maria Police investigate triple stabbing on North Railroad Avenue

Santa Maria Police investigate triple stabbing on North Railroad Avenue

North Railroad Ave. triple stabbing

Santa Maria Police responded Saturday night to a triple stabbing in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue. 

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

Three men were injured in a triple stabbing Saturday involving multiple attackers that occurred on North Railroad Avenue, according to Santa Maria Police. 

Officers responded to the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. and found three adult males suffering from stab wounds, Sgt. Jesus Valle said. 

At least two attackers were involved in the stabbing and one suspect was identified, although the identity is being withheld for now because releasing it would compromise the investigation, Valle said. 

The motive for the stabbing is unclear, although the incident is under investigation. More information will be released in a forthcoming press release, Valle said. 

