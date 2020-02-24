You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria Police investigate stabbing on South McClelland Street
Santa Maria Police investigate stabbing on South McClelland Street

McClelland stabbing

Santa Maria Police detain a man Monday afternoon following an alleged stabbing in the 500 block of South McClelland Street. 

 Dave Minsky

One person was injured Monday and another was detained following an alleged stabbing on South McClelland Street, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman. 

Lt. Paul Van Meel said the incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South McClelland Street.

One person was transported to the hospital, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. 

Details on the incident weren't immediately available, although Van Meel said the detective's bureau will release a statement. 

Santa Maria Police, Santa Maria Fire and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene. 

