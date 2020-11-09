You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Police investigate shootings that left 2 men injured
Santa Maria Police investigate shootings that left 2 men injured

Two men were injured in separate but apparently unrelated shootings that took place less than an hour apart Sunday in Santa Maria, according to police officials. 

Officers responded to several calls of shots heard shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Miller and Oak streets. Upon their arrival, officers located a man who had sustained gunshot wounds, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. 

The male victim, who was not identified, was transported via ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for the wounds deemed nonlife-threatening. 

Upon further investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 200 block of East Oak Street, according to Santa Maria Police. 

Officers responded to a second shooting at about 11 p.m. after receiving several calls of shots heard in the 1200 block of North Mary Drive. Upon arrival, they located evidence of a shooting but didn't find a victim. 

During the investigation into the shooting, an adult male victim, who was not identified, arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to Santa Maria Police.

Police determined that the man arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle in connection to the second shooting. 

The male victim sustained a single nonlife-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at the hospital, according to Santa Maria Police. 

Santa Maria Police detectives and Crime Lab technicians responded to both scenes and will continue to investigate both shootings. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

