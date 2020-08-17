You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Police investigate shooting on South McClelland Street, whether victim is connected

Santa Maria Police are investigating whether a man who checked himself into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday is connected to a shooting that occurred on South McClelland Street earlier in the evening, according to a spokesman.

Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 1700 block of South McClelland Street shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Arriving on scene, officers discovered multiple shell casings in the street but did not locate a suspect or a victim, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.  

Shortly after the shooting, approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, a man arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center and checked himself in with a nonlife-threatening gunshot injury. 

The victim is not cooperating with investigators, according to Silva.  

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

