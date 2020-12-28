You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Police investigate shooting on North Miller Street

Santa Maria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday on North Miller Street.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Miller Street in response to the reported shooting shortly after 5 p.m., according to Lt. Paul Van Meel.

Upon their arrival, officers conducted an initial investigation but did not locate any victims or suspects. 

The investigation has since been turned over to the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau, according to Van Meel. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2278. 

