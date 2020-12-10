Santa Maria Police investigate shooting near West Bunny Avenue, North Dejoy Street

Santa Maria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the area of West Bunny Avenue and North Dejoy Street.
Officers responded to a report of the shooting shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Felix Dias.
Upon arriving on scene, officers located evidence of a shooting, although no suspects were identified and no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781.
