Santa Maria Police investigate Nov. 25 shooting that injured woman on South Lincoln Street

A 22-year-old Guadalupe woman was injured in a shooting that occurred Nov. 25 on South Lincoln Street, according to Santa Maria Police.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred at 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of West Sheila Lane and South Lincoln Street, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.

Upon arriving, officers searched the area and discovered bullet shell casings but did not locate a victim.

As officers continued searching the area, they received a call from Marian Regional Medical Center that a woman had checked herself into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to Silva.

She reportedly told officers she was shot in the 1900 block of South Lincoln Street — several blocks away from the reported shooting location — although officers did not locate shell casings in that specific area, said Silva, who added police aren't sure if she was hit by a stray bullet.

No suspect information was provided and the incident remains under investigation.

