Santa Maria Police identify woman found dead in fire on West Carmen Lane

Santa Maria Police have identified a woman who was found deceased inside an apartment unit following a structure fire on West Carmen Lane last week.

Marlene Joy Silva, 65, of Santa Maria was named Thursday as the woman found dead on May 1 in the apartment complex located in the 200 block of West Carmen Lane, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.

Marlene Silva's cause of death still is under investigation by Santa Maria Police, although it may be attributed to the fire, Jesse Silva said.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke shortly before 12:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from a bottom-floor apartment.

The fire was contained inside the unit where it started, according to Santa Maria Fire Battalion Chief Tony Clayburg, who added that firefighters discovered Marlene Silva inside the unit.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

