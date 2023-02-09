Santa Maria Police Department has identified the man who died following a shooting Feb. 4 on North Railroad Avenue as Robert Valencia, 40, of Santa Maria, a police spokesman said.
Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue around 11:50 p.m. and discovered two men who had suffered wounds in the shooting, said Sgt. Daniel Rios, Detective Bureau supervisor.
Valencia and the other man were transported to a hospital, where Valencia later died of his wounds.