Santa Maria Police identify husband, wife as victims in alleged murder-suicide

A married couple were identified as the two individuals involved in an alleged murder-suicide that occurred Jan. 16 in the 800 block of West Creston Street, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said.

Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon identified suspect Roberto Alcala Ramirez, 64, and victim Zoila Reyna Ramirez, 58, who were found deceased inside their home.

Police responded to the Ramirez's home shortly after 3 p.m. Jan. 16 following a report of gunshots, Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel said.

Officers discovered the Ramirezes, who each sustained a gunshot wound, Magallon said.

A preliminary investigation indicated a murder-suicide, Magallon said.

The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating and trying to determine a motive, according to Magallon.