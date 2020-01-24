You are the owner of this article.
Santa Maria Police identify husband, wife as victims in alleged murder-suicide
A married couple were identified as the two individuals involved in an alleged murder-suicide that occurred Jan. 16 in the 800 block of West Creston Street, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said. 

Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon identified suspect Roberto Alcala Ramirez, 64, and victim Zoila Reyna Ramirez, 58, who were found deceased inside their home. 

Police responded to the Ramirez's home shortly after 3 p.m. Jan. 16 following a report of gunshots, Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel said. 

Officers discovered the Ramirezes, who each sustained a gunshot wound, Magallon said. 

A preliminary investigation indicated a murder-suicide, Magallon said. 

The Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating and trying to determine a motive, according to Magallon. 

The Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the incident to call Detective Matthew Silver at 928-3781, ext. 1346. 

Magallon reminded the public that additional resources are available to those suffering from mental illness or domestic violence. 

They include the 24-hour Crisis and Information Hotline in Santa Maria at 925-2160, the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness toll-free Crisis Response and Service Access Line at 888-868-1649 and the toll-free Safe Alternatives for Treatment of Youth at 888-334-2777. 

Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached toll-free at 800-273-8255 and the Domestic Violence Solutions of Santa Barbara County can be contacted at dvsolutions.org

