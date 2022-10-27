Santa Maria Police Department has identified the man killed by gunshots last week as 33-year-old Adelberto Moises Gabino, a resident of Santa Maria.

Officers responded to the area of West Boone Street and South Western Avenue about 11 p.m. Oct. 20 on multiple reports of gunshots and found a gray Honda Civic had struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection, Det. Sgt. Todd Logan said.

Gabino was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of the car, but his identity was not released until next of kin had been notified.

