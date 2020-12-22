You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria Police identify 20-year-old male killed in shooting on West Donovan Road
alert top story

Santa Maria Police identify 20-year-old male killed in shooting on West Donovan Road

  • Updated

A 20-year-old Santa Maria man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting Friday on West Donovan Road. 

After receiving a report of shots heard in the 800 block of West Donovan Road shortly before 4:30 p.m., officers arriving on scene located Kevin Nunez-Escamilla with a fatal gunshot wound, according to Lt. Jesse Silva. 

The shooter fled before police arrived, Silva said, and suspects have yet to be identified. 

The Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau is asking for the public's assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ryan Preast at 805-928-3781, ext. 1683, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

1
2
0
3
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News