Santa Maria Police identify 20-year-old male killed in shooting on West Donovan Road

A 20-year-old Santa Maria man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting Friday on West Donovan Road.

After receiving a report of shots heard in the 800 block of West Donovan Road shortly before 4:30 p.m., officers arriving on scene located Kevin Nunez-Escamilla with a fatal gunshot wound, according to Lt. Jesse Silva.

The shooter fled before police arrived, Silva said, and suspects have yet to be identified.

The Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau is asking for the public's assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Ryan Preast at 805-928-3781, ext. 1683, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.

