Santa Maria Police officials on Wednesday identified the 19-year-old male killed in a shooting Sunday at the 7-Eleven on South Broadway.
Robert Ortega, of Santa Maria, sustained fatal shooting wounds in the shooting at the store in the 1900 block of South Broadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Police have not provided information about any potential suspects, and a motive for the shooting has yet to be disclosed.
Dispatchers received several reports shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday that a shooting victim was in the parking lot, according to officials.
Officers responded to the scene and located located Ortega, who was pronounced dead at the location, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting and urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information to contact them at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.