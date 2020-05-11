Santa Maria Police, FBI seeking leads in Community Bank robbery

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Maria Police and the FBI are seeking leads in a robbery that occurred Friday at the Community Bank on South Broadway.

Police responded to the call shortly after 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Broadway, according to Sgt. Woody Vega.

A male suspect reportedly entered the bank armed with a handgun wearing a beanie on his head and a bandanna over his face.

Despite the face covering and beanie, the FBI said the suspect is either white or Hispanic and in his mid-30s to early 40s.

To provide information on the incident or the suspect's identify, call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 or the FBI tip line at 800-225-5324, or online at http://tips.fbi.gov/contact.