Santa Maria Police, FBI seeking leads in Community Bank robbery
Santa Maria Police and the FBI are seeking leads in a robbery that occurred Friday at the Community Bank on South Broadway. 

Police responded to the call shortly after 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Broadway, according to Sgt. Woody Vega. 

A male suspect reportedly entered the bank armed with a handgun wearing a beanie on his head and a bandanna over his face. 

Despite the face covering and beanie, the FBI said the suspect is either white or Hispanic and in his mid-30s to early 40s. 

To provide information on the incident or the suspect's identify, call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 or the FBI tip line at 800-225-5324, or online at http://tips.fbi.gov/contact

