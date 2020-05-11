Santa Maria Police, FBI seeking leads in Community Bank robbery

×
Help support our COVID-19 coverage
We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.
Surveillance camera footage of the Community Bank robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway on Saturday.
Surveillance camera footage of the Community Bank robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway on Saturday.
Surveillance camera footage of the Community Bank robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway on Saturday.
Surveillance camera footage of the Community Bank robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway on Saturday.
Santa Maria Police and the FBI are seeking leads in a robbery that occurred Friday at the Community Bank on South Broadway.
Police responded to the call shortly after 4:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Broadway, according to Sgt. Woody Vega.
A male suspect reportedly entered the bank armed with a handgun wearing a beanie on his head and a bandanna over his face.
Despite the face covering and beanie, the FBI said the suspect is either white or Hispanic and in his mid-30s to early 40s.
To provide information on the incident or the suspect's identify, call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781 or the FBI tip line at 800-225-5324, or online at http://tips.fbi.gov/contact.
Vanessa Ortega
Jason Emery
Andrew Brown
Virginia Lara
Raalon Kennedy
Jesseca Butkovic
Troy Martinez
Mariel Nenejian
Russell Bridge
Rolando Martinez-Sanchez
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.