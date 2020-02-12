Santa Maria Police employees honored at annual awards luncheon

Officer Matthew Boland received the Lifesaving Award, which is given for a heroic life-saving attempt in the line of duty, whether the attempt was successful or not.

On June 7, 2019, Boland was dispatched to the home of a distraught elderly woman who called police to report that her husband had threatened suicide.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

+6 Firefighters recognize their best at appreciation night in Santa Maria Five local firefighters were recognized for their service, commitment and heroism Wednesday during the 43rd annual Firefighters Appreciation N…

Hansen said Boland was the sole officer who responded to the call while other officers were engaged in a foot pursuit of a robbery suspect at the same time.

Boland located the man hanging by a rope inside the home's garage and lifted the man from the rope, thus saving his life, Hansen said.

Two officers, Stephen "Max" Shaffer and Alfredo Rodriguez, each were awarded certificates of commendation for a single act of extraordinary work performance.

Shaffer was honored for his quick response to a June 21 shooting and fire at Casa Grande Mobile Home Estates that left five dead.

DNA testing delays identification of Casa Grande fire victims More than a month after a shooting and fire at a Santa Maria mobile home park left five dead, three bodies — presumed to be those of the suspe…

Rodriguez was recognized for his efforts in coordinating the response to the Nov. 4 shooting at a home in the 900 block of West Williams Street that left one man dead and a 17-year-old boy injured.