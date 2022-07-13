Two men were arrested early Tuesday during a traffic stop in Santa Maria leading to the discovery of eight catalytic converters in the rear seat of a suspected stolen vehicle.
Santa Maria police officers observed two adult males driving in the area of Stowell Road and Kameo Street at approximately 4 a.m., in what matched the description of a stolen vehicle, according to a department spokesman.
After conducting a high-risk stop traffic stop and removing the men from the vehicle, officers found the catalytic converters, along with narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen, the spokesman said.
Both men, who weren't immediately identified, were arrested on charges related to the stop.
Catalytic converter theft has been on the rise throughout the country. Across the Central Coast, over 1,000 converters were stolen in 2021, and in Santa Maria, more than 160 were reported stolen from September 2021 to March 2022.