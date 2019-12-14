Police are searching for a man who is suspected of trying to assault a girl early Saturday morning, is wanted for multiple felonies and is considered armed and dangerous.
The Santa Maria Police Department is searching for Hugo Garcia Ramirez, 40, and a felony warrant has been issued for his arrest, said Detective Sgt. Jesus Valle.
Officers went to a residence in the 500 block of West Donovan Road about 1:23 a.m. in response to an assault that had just occurred and contacted a juvenile girl at a nearby residence, Valle said.
The girl told officers a man who lives at the house, identified as Ramirez, had just tried to assault her while using a firearm to make threats against her, Valle said.
She was uninjured and managed to escape from the rear of the house, then made it to the nearby residence, where police were notified, he said.
All indications were that the suspect was still inside the residence, so the Santa Maria Police Department and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department SWAT teams, as well as members of SMPD Crisis Negotiation Team, were deployed.
Santa Maria Fire Department units and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department Air Support Unit were also engaged.
After several hours, the SWAT teams made tactical entries into the residence and into a vehicle in the driveway; however, Ramirez was not found in either location.
Valle said investigators believe he escaped prior to the initial police response.
Santa Maria police investigators are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.