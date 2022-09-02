Santa Maria Police Department receives $260,000 traffic safety grant

This photo from Aug. 31, 2013, shows Police Explorers and officers with the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit checking a line of cars stopped at a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint.

Santa Maria Police Department announced it will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location from 6 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers going through the checkpoint will be screened for driving not only under the influence of alcohol but also marijuana, a Police Department spokesman said.

Traffic Sgt. Mike McGehee noted that while the use of medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

