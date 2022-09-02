Santa Maria Police Department announced it will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location from 6 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday.
Drivers going through the checkpoint will be screened for driving not only under the influence of alcohol but also marijuana, a Police Department spokesman said.
Traffic Sgt. Mike McGehee noted that while the use of medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.
Driving impaired by prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs is also illegal.
“Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license,” McGehee said.
Checkpoint officers will also be looking for drivers without valid licenses, current registration and proof of insurance.
McGehee said DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing areas where higher incidents of impaired driving-related crashes are reported.
The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.
Funding for the DUI checkpoint program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through National Highway Traffic Safety Administration funds.