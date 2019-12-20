Santa Maria Police Department investigating stabbing near Santa Maria High School

Santa Maria Police Department investigating stabbing near Santa Maria High School

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Morrison Avenue in Santa Maria this morning.

At least one person was stabbed, although no information was immediately available about that person's condition. 

A suspect has been identified and arrested, according to the Santa Maria Police Department, and the area now is considered safe. 

Classes at nearby Santa Maria High School will not be impacted. 

This story will be updated with further information. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News