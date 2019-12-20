Santa Maria Police Department investigating stabbing near Santa Maria High School

The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 400 block of West Morrison Avenue in Santa Maria this morning.

At least one person was stabbed, although no information was immediately available about that person's condition.

A suspect has been identified and arrested, according to the Santa Maria Police Department, and the area now is considered safe.

Classes at nearby Santa Maria High School will not be impacted.

This story will be updated with further information.

