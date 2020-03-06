Santa Maria Police conducts first traffic operation using dispatch data

The system cost $3 million and an additional $2.8 million will be billed to Santa Maria for maintenance and support provided by Motorola, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

The new system changes the way police conduct such operations, according to Mengel.

"We've done direct enforcement based on a hunch, but this time it's based on data," Mengel said.

Since the beginning of the year, Santa Maria Police officers have investigated more than 520 collisions citywide.

On Friday, as many as five officers conducted traffic compliance in the enforcement area along West Main street, stopping and writing tickets for motorists who disobeyed traffic laws in an effort to deter collisions.

After the enforcement operation concluded, Santa Maria Police officers began DUI saturation patrols through the city that were set to last until about 9 p.m. Friday.

