Santa Maria Police cite 3rd driver in connection to downtown civil unrest

Santa Maria Police on Tuesday cited an additional driver in connection to the civil unrest last month in which several people lit a bonfire in a downtown intersection and vandalized the nearby Town Center.

The male driver of the beige-colored Toyota pickup truck was stopped by patrol officers shortly after 2 p.m. near the intersection of West Main and South Pine streets, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.

The driver, who was not identified but is from Santa Maria, received five citations, including a reckless driving citation for doing burn-outs and dangerous maneuvers in the street near the mall, according to Mengel.

The driver will receive a court summons in the mail, Mengel added.

Two other drivers, who also weren't identified, were cited and had their vehicles impounded on June 3 for similar allegations.

