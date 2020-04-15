Santa Maria Police ask public to identify armed robbery suspect

×
Santa Maria Police released this surveillance photo of a man who is a suspect in an alleged armed robbery on Friday in the 1500 block of South Broadway.
Dave Minsky
Santa Maria Police officials are
asking the public to help identify a male suspected of a Friday robbery that occurred on South Broadway.
Officers responded to a call of a robbery shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday in the 1500 block of South Broadway, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.
When officers arrived, they contacted the victim who told them he was approached by a male suspect who drew a handgun from his waistband, pointed it at him and demanded money, Silva said.
After taking the victim's money, the suspect fled on foot. The victim was uninjured.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who was last seen wearing dark pants, a blue and red jacket and a camouflage ball cap.
Anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781
Clifton Springer
Wanted for Felony resisting arrest, false information to a peace officer and possession of controlled substances
Name: Clifton Springer
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 6-18-75
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200
Build:
Complexion: Black male adult, brown hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR037350
Date Issued: 1-27-20
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=69 PC F OFF=148(B) PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Paul Pluma
Wanted for Probation violation / assault with a deadly weapon, robbery
Name: Paul Pluma
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 12-6-90
Height: 5-6
Weight: 200
Build: Complexion: Hispanic Male Adult. Brown Hair. Brown Eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR038958
Date Issued: 3-18-20
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=245(A)(4) PC F OFF=211 PC F
Jason Anderson
Pablo Hernandez
Wanted for Probation violation / 2nd Degree Robbery
Name: Pablo Hernandez
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 9-18-86
Height: 5-11
Weight: 200
Complexion: Hispanic Male Adult. Brown Hair. Brown Eyes
Warrant No: WR037478
Date Issued: 1-21-20
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=211 PC 2ND DEG
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Jeanne Sepeda
Wanted for Probation violation / bringing controlled substances into a jail facility.
Name: Jeanne Sepeda
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 5-3-81
Height: 5-6
Weight: 135
Complexion:
Warrant No: WR037720
Date Issued: 1-3-20
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=4573.6(A) PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Maikl Abdelmesih
Wanted for Carry concealed firearm, possess controlled substances for sale
Name: Maikl Abdelmesih
Also Known As: Maikl Mesih
Date of Birth: 11-6-96
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220
Complexion:
Warrant No: WR037826
Date Issued: 2-11-20
Bail Amount: $25,000.00
Charges: OFF=25400(A)(3) PC OFF=11370.1(A) HS OFF=11378 HS F OFF=11378 HS F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Celeste Wladyka
Wanted for Bringing controlled substances into a jail facility
Name: Celeste Wladyka
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 12-20-93
Height: 5-0
Weight: 155
Complexion: White male adult, brown hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR038496
Date Issued: 2-28-20
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**Charges: OFF=PC1320A OFF=4573.6(A) PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
James Girona
Wanted for Burglary
Name: James Girona
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 12-19-75
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, brown hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR038374
Date Issued: 2-20-20
Bail Amount: $25,000.00Charges: OFF=PC979 OFF=459 PC 2ND DEG
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Brandon Contreras
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon, burglary
Name: Brandon Contreras
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 8-31-88
Height: 5-9
Weight: 170
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, hazel eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR038308Date Issued: 3-2-20
Bail Amount: $50,000.00Charges: OFF=PC1320A OFF=245(A)(4) PC F OFF=459.5(A) PC M
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Eliazar Vega
Wanted for Probation Violation / Oral Copulation by Force
Name: Eliazar Vega
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-2-75
Height: 5-9
Weight: 175
Build:
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR029218
Date Issued: 3-28-19
Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=288(A) PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Steven Warden
Wanted for Felony domestic violence, intimidating a witness, felony threats, assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Steven Warden
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 5-31-81
Height: 6-1
Weight: 140
Build:
Complexion: White male adult, brown hair, hazel eyes
Warrant No: WR035667
Date Issued: 11-21-19
Bail Amount: $150,000.00
Charges: OFF=273.5(A) PC F OFF=243(D) PC F OFF=136.1(C)(1) PC OFF=422 PC F OFF=273.5(A) PC F OFF=245(A)(4) PC F OFF=236 PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
