Samuel Reyes Espinoza

Espinoza

A suspect was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a teenager in an alley last August, the Santa Maria Police Department said.

Detectives served an arrest warrant and took Samuel Reyes Espinoza, 23, of Santa Maria, into custody without incident, said Det. Sgt. Todd Logan.

He was booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of murder with a gang enhancement and bail set at $4 million, Logan said.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

