A suspect was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of a teenager in an alley last August, the Santa Maria Police Department said.
Detectives served an arrest warrant and took Samuel Reyes Espinoza, 23, of Santa Maria, into custody without incident, said Det. Sgt. Todd Logan.
He was booked into the Northern Branch Jail on suspicion of murder with a gang enhancement and bail set at $4 million, Logan said.
Espinoza is suspected of being involved in the death of Felix Ivan Antonio Antonio, who was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the 200 block of West Newlove Drive just after midnight Aug. 14, 2022.
Logan said Antonio did not appear to have any gang affiliation, and the investigation is continuing.
He said anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Det. Robbins at the Police Department by calling 805-928-3781, ext. 1361.