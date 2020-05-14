Santa Maria Police arrest Fontana man suspected of sex crimes with minor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Fontana man was arrested Tuesday following a report that he met a female juvenile on the internet before traveling to Santa Maria to engage in lewd acts with her.

Jason Taylor, 40, was arrested in Fontana, approximately 50 miles east of Los Angeles, on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor following an investigation by detectives from the Guadalupe and Santa Maria police departments, according to Santa Maria Police Officer Mathew Silver.

Taylor was located by Santa Maria Police investigators, who worked with Fontana Police and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Silver wouldn't specify when the investigation began or when Taylor arrived in Santa Maria but added that there may be additional victims in the area.

Taylor was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and his bail was set at $250,000.

No further information was released, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to contact Silver at 805-928-3781, ext. 1346.

