A Santa Maria man on parole was arrested Tuesday after he was allegedly found in possession of firearms and ammunition, a Santa Maria Police Department spokesman said.
On Tuesday morning, Santa Maria officers assisted California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole officers with parole compliance checks at residences within the city, Sgt. Daniel Rios said.
When they contacted 35-year-old Ulisses Guzman Fuentes in the 500 block of Summerland Drive, he was found in possession of firearms and ammunition within the residence, Rios said.