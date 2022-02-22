The family of a teen who attempted to hang himself while in Santa Maria Police custody has reached a $3.5 million settlement with the city, ending an eight-year federal lawsuit.
On Dec. 29, 2012, detainee Shane Horton, then 19, was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and left in a holding cell at Santa Maria Police Department headquarters. He attempted to hang himself by looping a belt that he had been allowed to keep through the cell bars, remaining there for 27 minutes before being discovered by police. He was revived via CPR and a defibrillator, and transferred to a hospital.
The 2014 lawsuit filed on Horton's behalf by his mother Yvonne Horton alleged that the police department's policies and practices demonstrated it was "deliberately indifferent" to Horton's mental health and safety and violated his Eighth Amendment right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.
Horton was left with severe brain damage and will require constant medical care for the rest of his life, with medical bills already in the several millions of dollars, according to attorney Mack Staton.
After several unsuccessful attempts at settlement and trial delays due to COVID, settlement was reached in July 2021 just before a trial was scheduled to begin the following month.
"We're happy it's done. I'm really happy for him, and I'm happy for her (Yvonne)," Staton said. "It's been a long haul."
As of Feb. 10, representatives for Yvonne Horton were still finalizing terms of the settlement payment toward health care providers, court records show. Once the terms are finalized and the settlement funds are received, both parties will file a stipulation of dismissal for the lawsuit.
In a Monday statement, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp called the incident "tragic" but denied any wrongdoing on the part of Santa Maria Police personnel.
"The decision to reach an out-of-court settlement in this case in no way suggests any fault on the part of SMPD or the involved officers, but was a purely economic decision of the city's insurance carriers to help provide some economic relief to Shane and his family for long-term medical care," he said.
Case progress
The case has had many twists throughout the years, with COVID-19 greatly extending the waiting period for a trial, according to Staton.
For three years after the suit was filed, it sat with the the Ninth Circuit of Appeals after the city attempted to have the case dismissed. When the request was rejected in 2019, a federal jury trial was scheduled to begin in Los Angeles in February 2020.
The presiding judge then delayed the trial to April but ultimately retired in March, causing the case to be transferred to the Orange County branch of the Central District Court, according to Staton.
"Then COVID was going on and things were suspended, so like everyone else we sat and waited and waited," he said.
Settlement discussions started back up prior to the new trial date set for August 2021, and despite prior unsuccessful attempts, both parties were able to reach an agreement.
COVID-19 also caused visiting complications for Horton's mother, who had previously spent several hours every day alongside her son, now 28, while he was undergoing care.
COVID-19 protocols resulted in him being moved from the subacute care unit at St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo and bounced between several other facilities before settling into a smaller facility in Simi Valley, according to Staton.
"I've always felt really strongly about the need for relief for the client and his mother, whose been an absolutely wonderful person and just a bulldog … in taking absolute care of her son," he said.
Legal questions
Representatives for both parties have disagreed on the exact responsibilities of police personnel when it came to monitoring Horton, as well as the wording of Yvonne Horton's warnings to police about her son's mental health.
Attorneys for Yvonne Horton claim the department did not have adequate policies or training on identifying and responding to detainees with mental illness, and that no police employees appeared to be responsible for monitoring the security cameras aimed at the cell.
While at the station, Horton had a 20-minute conversation with Officer Duane Schneider, telling him he felt anxious and wanted "someone to talk to."
Before leaving him in his cell, Schneider told Horton to wave at the security camera if he needed anything. In an interview with Officer Andrew Brice a few minutes later in a separate room, Brice said his charge was being upgraded to felony domestic violence and that he would be transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail.
After being returned to his cell, Horton called his mother to ask if she could post bail. Yvonne Horton spoke to Brice on the phone separately and told him her son had attempted suicide two weeks earlier and was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold that was lifted after an official with CARES, which responds alongside law enforcement to mental health emergencies, determined her son’s behavior was drug-induced.
According to Yvonne’s Horton’s deposition, she told Brice that her son was depressed and suicidal and that she disagreed with the CARES official. In Brice's deposition, he denies Yvonne Horton ever used the word “suicidal” on the call.
Brice’s conversation with Horton’s mother lasted 10 to 15 minutes, during the first few minutes of which Horton removed his belt and attempted to hang himself.
"Throughout his interactions with Santa Maria Police Department officers, Shane Horton was upbeat and cooperative, never giving any indication that he might attempt to harm himself," van de Kamp said.
At the time of Horton's attempted suicide, department policies only recommended the removal of belts from detainees. Court records indicate that then-police chief Ralph Martin revised the policies to require the removal of belts following the incident.