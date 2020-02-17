Santa Maria Northwest gang member stabbed to death in Calipatria prison attack

One inmate-made weapon was recovered by correctional officers at the scene, according to the Department of Corrections.

The Imperial County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in the investigation and the state Office of the Inspector General was notified.

Garcia and Figueroa were rehoused in an administrative segregation unit pending an investigation into their involvement in the incident, prison officials said.

Both suspects were sent to Calipatria State Prison from Los Angeles County.

Garcia was admitted into the prison Nov. 9, 2018, to serve a 50-years-to-life sentence for first-degree murder, intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death and vehicle theft.

Figueroa was admitted Feb. 25, 2014, to serve a life sentence for second-degree murder.

Martinez entered Calipatria State Prison on May 3, 2019, to serve a 24-years-to-life sentence for attempted first-degree murder with and three enhancements, including criminal street gang activity, using a firearm during the commission of a crime and causing great bodily injury during a felony.