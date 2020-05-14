Santa Maria MS-13 'leader' gets life in prison in Ohio federal case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An MS-13 gang member linked to nearly a dozen killings in Santa Maria was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in a federal case stemming from a murder investigation in Ohio.

Jose Bonilla-Mejia, 31, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in federal court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to three charges involving racketeering conspiracy and murder in aid of racketeering.

Bonilla-Mejia, also known as "Espia," pleaded guilty in August 2019 for his role in the 2015 murders of Ohio residents Carlos Serrano-Ramos and Wilson Villeda, and the 2016 murder Salvador Martinez-Diaz, according to a U.S. Attorney spokeswoman.

Originally scheduled for February, Bonilla-Mejia's sentencing came following several delays.

