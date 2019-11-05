A man suspected of shooting himself after shooting a juvenile family member Monday night has died, the Santa Maria Police Department said.
Ronald Enos, 56, of Santa Maria died Tuesday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
The youth, who is not being identified because of his age, is still in critical condition from the shooting that followed a domestic dispute Monday night in the 900 block of West Williams Street in Santa Maria.
Following the shooting, fog shrouded the small portion of West Williams Street that was closed off for several hours past midnight, with at least four police cruisers on scene.
Police Sgt. Andy Magallon said police officers responded to that location along with Santa Maria Fire Department personnel shortly after 10:30 p.m. and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the victims was identified as a juvenile shot by a family member, later identified as Enos, following a verbal dispute, Police Lt. Paul Van Meel said, adding the adult family member then shot himself.
Both victims were transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition.
Magallon said there were no other suspects and no threat to public safety.
The shooting remains under investigation, and detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Silver at 805-928-3781, ext. 1346.