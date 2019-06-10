An 18-year-old Santa Maria man will face life in state prison after he was convicted Monday for attempted murder and several other charges connected to a trio of gang-related incidents spanning a nine-month period.
A Santa Maria Superior Court found Jonathan Isaiah Limon guilty of attempted first-degree murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a semi-automatic weapon. He will appear July 25 before Judge John McGregor for his sentencing.
Due to his age, charges against Limon — which stem from separate incidents between December 2016 and September 2017 — were originally filed in Santa Maria Juvenile Court. The case was subsequently moved to Santa Maria Superior Court after a judge ordered him to stand trial as an adult.
Limon pleaded not guilty to all charges and enhancements during an arraignment Oct. 18, according to court records.
On Dec. 14, 2016, Limon reportedly stabbed a rival gang member nine times, according to the complaint. Five months later, on May 5, 2017, Limon chased down a 12-year-old boy and robbed him of his hat and cellphone. Later that year, on Sept. 27, Limon shot a third, unnamed victim multiple times with a semi-automatic firearm.
Jurors found Limon guilty of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the stabbing, and attempted first-degree murder stemming from the shooting. Jurors also deemed each special allegation — that the stabbing and shooting victims suffered great bodily injury, that Limon personally shot one of the victims, and that each crime was committed for the benefit of the criminal street gang — to be true.
Limon has been linked to the Northwest criminal street gang by prosecutors in a separate gang conspiracy case.
In March, during the preliminary hearing for the three men connected to the September 2017 shooting of Edward Ramirez, prosecutors named Limon as a member of "The Squad," a four-man unit allegedly created by Northwest gang members to revitalize the criminal street gang.
Prosecutors have not charged Limon in connection to Ramirez's death.