A 44-year-old Santa Maria man was sentenced to 50 years up to life in prison after being found guilty of three counts of forcible sexual assault and five counts of felony assault committed in 2019, the District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley confirmed the sentencing of Roberto Contreras on Jan. 24 following the conclusion of his jury trial in the Santa Maria branch of Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
At trial, Deputy District Attorney Catherine Martin presented evidence that Contreras had physically tortured as well as sexually assaulted the victim, referred to as Jane Doe.
According to the District Attorney's Office, Contreras was found to have caused blunt force trauma on the body of the victim with a tennis racket, extension cord and vacuum tube while sexually assaulting her.
The jury also found special allegations that Contreras had tortured and used a deadly weapon during the sexual assault to be true.
During the trial, jury members heard testimony and a victim impact statement from Jane Doe in which she described the physical and psychological abuse she endured as well as her journey and recovery in becoming a survivor of domestic violence.
"Her bravery in reporting the abuse and courage in testifying at trial directly resulted in the jury’s verdict. The verdict and sentence were also the result of an excellent investigation by Detective Mathew Silver and other members of the Santa Maria Police Department," the District Attorney's Office said.