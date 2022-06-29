A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge last week sentenced a Santa Maria man to 40 years in state prison following a conviction on multiple child sex charges in May, according to a District Attorney's Office spokesman.
Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly handed down the sentence to Bernardo Josefin-Andres, 39, during a court hearing in Santa Maria on June 24, according to Deputy District Attorney Steven Li.
Records show Josefin-Andres was convicted May 10 by a jury following a trial that began on March 21 with evidence motions.
Josefin-Andres' convictions include three counts of lewd act upon a child, two counts of forcible lewd act on a child, oral copulation and sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger and dissuading a witness.
Kelly sentenced Josefin-Andres to serve 26 years and four months, followed by 40 years-to-life in state prison, according to Li.
Brian Carroll, Josefin-Andres' attorney, did not respond to emails seeking comment.
Josefin-Andres was arrested April 11, 2019 and charged the next day, which is when he appeared for an arraignment and pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to court records. Jail records show his occupation as a farm laborer.
In addition, records show an appeal was filed by Carroll on June 24.