You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa Maria man sentenced to 12 years in state prison for attempted murder

Santa Maria man sentenced to 12 years in state prison for attempted murder

Arraignment for Santa Maria domestic violence suspect continued
Buy Now

Aldaco

 Contributed

A Santa Maria man was sentenced to 12 years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the attempted murder of his girlfriend in June 2019. 

During his Sept. 14 sentencing, Michael Paul Aldaco, 33, received the upper term of nine years for attempted murder without premeditation and three years for an enhancement of using a firearm to commit a felony. He pleaded guilty on Aug. 31. 

Additionally, Aldaco received 450 days of time served and 67 days of credit for good conduct, according to court records. 

Aldaco was arrested on June 22, 2019, following a standoff with a San Luis Obispo County SWAT team. Earlier in the day, Aldaco broke into the victim's Orcutt home before binding her to a chair, pistol-whipping her and dousing her with lighter fluid, according to court records. 

The victim broke free and ran outside to alert her neighbors, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's Deputy Michael Reynoso. 

Aldaco fled to his father's residence in the 1400 block of Atlantic City Avenue in Grover Beach, where a standoff ensued with the Grover Beach Police Department, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county sheriff's offices and SWAT team. 

Aldaco was taken into custody without incident, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News