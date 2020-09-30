Santa Maria man sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted murder

A Santa Maria man was sentenced to more than a decade in state prison on Monday after pleading guilty to attempted murder during a December 2019 shooting on North Palisade Drive.
Alberto Fidel Reyes, 39, received a sentence of 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree attempted murder without premeditation. Additionally, Reyes admitted to a special allegation of inflicting great bodily injury, according to Lori Pedego, senior deputy public defender.
Reyes appeared remotely by Zoom for his sentencing at Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Reyes was arrested after a man, who was not identified, was shot multiple times shortly before 3 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2019, in the 600 block of North Palisade Drive, according to Santa Maria Police. A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.
Reyes was previously charged with attempted murder, assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm and five enhancements, including using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Those charges were dismissed following a plea deal reached on Sept. 14, according to court records.
Thursday, Sept. 17
INCIDENT — At 9:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of North Preisker Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of South Broadway and East Newlove Drive.
ARREST — At 2:01 a.m., Alberto Gonzalez, 24, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
ARREST — At 2:10 a.m., Adrian Romero Gonzalez, 22, was arrested in the area of Broadway and Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing bodily injury; and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, causing bodily injury.
Friday, Sept. 18
INICIDENT — At 11:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way.
ARREST — At 12:31 p.m., Jhonnatan Mondoy, 18, was arrested in the 300 block of East Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury; and a probation violation.
ARREST — At 6:25 p.m., Iria Elston, 60, was arrested in the 3400 block of Santa Maria Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on person, threatening with intent to terrorize, felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Saturday, Sept. 19
INCIDENT — At 2:54 p.m. Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Main Street and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the area of North Western and West Alvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Sunday, Sept. 20
INCIDENT — At 2:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of West Carmen Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the 400 block of East Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Orange Street.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, Sept. 21
INCIDENT — At 1:19 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the area of West Sunset and North Railroad avenues.
INCIDENT — At 11:22 pm., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of East Orange and South School streets.
Tuesday, Sept. 22:
INCIDENT — At 3:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received two reports of a robbery in the 1400 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 8:23 a.m., Kimberly Machleit, 35, was arrested on a warrant in the 2200 block of Professional Parkway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder, with special circumstances; and conspiracy.
ARREST — At 8:37 a.m., Donald Anderson, 37, was arrested on a warrant in the 2000 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.
Santa Barbara County Most Wanted
Alexander Kurtz
Robert Molina
Lilia Vega
Von George
Stephanie Herrera
Maximiliano Alonzo
Manuel De Jesus-Corona
Christina Hesler
Steven Goodvin
Douglas Irlbeck
Cody Seay
Luis Alvarado
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.