A Santa Maria man was sentenced to a decade in state prison last month after pleading no contest to domestic violence-related charges stemming from an incident in which he physically abused his girlfriend over the course of several days in December 2019.

Gregorio Marquez, 23, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Jan. 25 after pleading no contest to a charge of domestic violence and witness intimidation Dec. 14, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Corydon Graves.

Additionally, Marquez admitted to a special allegation of inflicting great bodily damage under circumstances involving domestic violence.

The case stems from Marquez' arrest on Dec. 7, 2019 shortly after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of East Bunny Avenue, according to arrest logs.

His arrest came after a concerned neighbor phoned Santa Maria Police to report hearing banging and screaming coming from Marquez' residence.

Following an investigation, Santa Maria Police learned that Marquez believed his girlfriend was cheating on him and beat her repeatedly over several days between Dec. 3 and Dec. 7, according to Graves, adding that Marquez threatened to harm her more if she left him or told anyone of the abuse.