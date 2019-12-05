A Santa Maria professional boxer and once Olympic hopeful accused of stabbing his parents in 2017 received a suspended prison sentence and felony probation during his sentencing Thursday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
Jhordy Ramirez, 24, was facing a maximum of 13 years and a minimum of seven in prison.
Judge McGregor handed down a suspended sentence of nine years in prison, meaning if Ramirez reoffends, he will be ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence behind bars.
Ramirez also will spend the next five years on felony probation.
Ramirez pleaded no contest to attempted murder and assault likely to produce great bodily injury. The charges stem from an incident in May 2017 when he stabbed his parents during a mental health breakdown.
Attorney David Bixby seeks mental health diversion for his client Jhordy Ramirez, who is accused of stabbing his parents in 2017.
Prior to the stabbing, Ramirez was an avid boxer and good student but began experiencing head pain in 2014, according to his parents Ricardo and Sylvia.
Originally pleading not guilty to the charges, which also included three enhancements, Ramirez's change in plea came in October after a deal was reached between prosecutors and his defense attorney, David Bixby.
As part of the deal, Ramirez would be required to attend regular mental health treatment with the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Health, not allowed to possess any firearms, and be prohibited from possessing or using marijuana.
According to a presentencing report, Ramirez was diagnosed with schizophrenia, which was triggered by his marijuana use.
Ramirez indicated at the time of his arrest that he was under the influence of methamphetamine, although Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins said a drug test revealed that to be false.
Bixby noted that his client has been cooperative with authorities and mental health professionals.
"He's a good kid," Bixby said. "Everybody says good things about him."