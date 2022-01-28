A Santa Maria man and alleged member of the city's West Park gang pleaded not guilty Friday to murder charges in connection to the May 2021 shooting death of a rival near Lincoln and Mill streets, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Alfredo Alaniz Jr. appeared for an arraignment before Superior Judge Henry Elias via Zoom to enter his plea to the charge of murder, according to Deputy District Attorney Jordan Lockey.
Additionally, Alaniz denied four special allegations, including that he used a firearm to commit a felony, caused great bodily injury with a gun, participated in a criminal street gang and committed the shooting for the benefit of a gang.
Alaniz made his first appearance in the case on July 23, 2021, but did not enter a plea.
A Santa Maria man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old Guadalupe man near the intersection of Lincoln and Mill streets last month was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to police officials.
The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. on May 16, 2021, near the intersection, where Santa Maria Police located 19-year-old Mario Angel Merino Gonzalez with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Terry Flaa.
Through an investigation that included search warrants at physical locations and social media, interviews with witnesses and family members and reviewing surveillance footage, detectives identified Alaniz as the alleged shooter.
Moments before the shooting, Alaniz, also known as "Lil Psyko," was with three other West Park members when they encountered Gonzalez, who identified himself as a member of Guadalupe's 11th Street gang, according to an arrest warrant declaration filed by Santa Maria Police Officer Ryan Preast on June 30. The other West Park members weren't identified.
Alaniz fled to Las Vegas, where he was tracked and arrested without incident on June 30.
His next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 24 in Department 1 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.