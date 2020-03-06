Santa Maria man pleads not guilty to meeting child for sex in Arroyo Grande

A Santa Maria man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges of meeting a child for sex in Arroyo Grande in February, according to court records.

Kent Soriano Feliciano, 27, of Santa Maria was arraigned in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of arranging and meeting a minor for a sexual act.

Feliciano was arrested Feb. 19 in the 1100 block of West Branch Street in Arroyo Grande and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to police arrest logs.

Feliciano's bail was set at $25,000, and he left jail custody the same day, court records show.

Just before he was arrested, Feliciano went to the location where believed he was meeting with a 15-year-old victim for the purpose of engaging in lewd and lascivious behavior, according to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 28 in Superior Court.